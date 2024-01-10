Coby White scores 30 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 124-119 in overtime

Coby White scored 30 points and Zach LaVine made a big 3-pointer with 1:46 left in overtime, helping the Chicago Bulls top the Houston Rockets 124-119 on Wednesday night.

LaVine finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Chicago's third consecutive win. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points on 5-for-19 shooting, and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

LaVine and Vucevic were back in the starting lineup and without minute restrictions for their third game back after being sidelined by injuries.

Despite being held scoreless in the first half, Alperen Sengun had 25 points for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet had 20 points and 10 assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Houston rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But it dropped to 0-2 on a six-game trip.

