Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams to miss at least 2 weeks following injection to treat tendinosis

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that forward Patrick Williams was a full participant in both Tuesday and Wednesday's practices.

One day later, he was sidelined for two weeks.

Williams received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee, the team announced on Thursday.

The team said Williams will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Williams has averaged 9.1 points per game in 45 games so far this season.

Williams missed an extended time last season when he was ruled out for a minimum of two weeks since January 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot. On Feb. 23, the team announced Williams would undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season.

Thursday was the latest setback for a player that was once seen as a promising cornerstone of the future of the Bulls.

Williams signed a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason.