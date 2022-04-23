Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bulls logo ranked best, most intimidating by NBA fans in new poll

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bulls
FOX 32 Chicago
article

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 14: A detail of the Chicago Bulls logo during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Expand

CHICAGO - A new poll finds that NBA fans consider the Chicago Bulls logo to be the best and most intimidating logo of any basketball team.

OnlineBetting.com surveyed a thousand people about team logos and retro logos.

The top five logos were:

  1. Chicago Bulls
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Boston Celtics
  4. Minnesota Timberwolves
  5. Los Angeles Lakers

The worst logo list also included the Boston Celtics:

  1. Boston Celtics
  2. Brooklyn Nets
  3. Detroit Pistons
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder
  5. Atlanta Hawks