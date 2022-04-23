Chicago Bulls logo ranked best, most intimidating by NBA fans in new poll
CHICAGO - A new poll finds that NBA fans consider the Chicago Bulls logo to be the best and most intimidating logo of any basketball team.
OnlineBetting.com surveyed a thousand people about team logos and retro logos.
The top five logos were:
- Chicago Bulls
- Charlotte Hornets
- Boston Celtics
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Los Angeles Lakers
The worst logo list also included the Boston Celtics:
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Detroit Pistons
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Atlanta Hawks