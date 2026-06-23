Chicago Bulls select North Carolina star No. 4 overall in 2026 NBA Draft: What it means

The selection that plenty thought the Bulls were going to make at No. 4 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft has finally been written in ink.

With the fourth pick, the Chicago Bulls have selected North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

What we know:

The Bulls are getting a player that has one of the highest ceilings of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wilson's draft stock might have soared higher had hand injuries not kept him out for the last nine games of the season, NCAA Tournament included.

He was still extremely productive. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a freshmen at Chapel Hill. Wilson also shot 57.8 percent from the field and is at his best when he's in transition.

This sets the tone as a rebounder, too. He averaged 2.8 offensive rebounds per game, just one of the ways to display how well he rebounds the ball. He also averaged 1.5 blocks per game.

Overall, he's one of the best rebounding

The Bulls did have workouts with lottery prospects Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Nate Ament. But, it was going to be considered a massive upset if one of them were picked instead of someone like Wilson.

What we don't know:

Wilson has more flaws than Boozer, Peterson or Dybantsa.

He lacks a consistent 3-point shot. In a league where 3-point shooting is a staple since Steph Curry revolutionized the league, Wilson needs to develop that shot further if he wants to affect all levels of the floor offensively.

He has some issues defensively. Even though he's an elite rim defender as a rebounder and shot blocker, there are some things he needs to improve as an on-ball defender where he'll face players bigger and faster on a consistent basis.

He has worries in regard to his hand injuries, where he suffered two in a short time span. But, those worries aren't nearly as pronounced as his basketball shortcomings.

Big picture view:

Wilson might be the fourth-best player in the draft, but he'd a top-two prospect or even the best prospect in a handful of the last decade of drafts.

That's how loaded this class is.

Wilson is far from a consolation prize. With the right kind of coaches and player development staffers, Wilson can develop his defense and perimeter offense to where he's a complete player.

When that player reaches his potential, Wilson might be one of the best young athletes in the league. His ceiling is that high.

The backstory:

The Bulls came into the 2026 NBA Draft needing a cornerstone for their franchise. They needed a player to build upon. They needed someone to believe in for the future.

When the Bulls won a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, that hope was all but solidified. They were going to get one of the top four prospects in the draft: Duke's Cameron Boozer, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson or North Carolina's Caleb Wilson. All four were seen as can't-miss prospects.

That's when the excitement started.

It continued until draft day, when the Bulls were going to have a chance to land one of the top players.

The Bulls' second first-round pick conveyed to Chicago when Portland clinched a playoff berth was just icing on the cake.

This gave the Bulls a solid start to their rebuild. Now, Graham and Splitter are charged with leading the rebuild. It started with the draft on Tuesday at that fourth pick.

This selection was always going to be the pick that dictated how the rebuild was going to progress.