Chicago Cubs add utilityman Willi Castro, reliever Taylor Rogers at deadline buzzer

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer got more help, right at the MLB trade deadline buzzer.

The team acquired an infielder and bench player, plus another reliever, according to reports. Willi Castro and Taylor Rogers are heading to Chicago from Minnesota and Pittsburgh, respectively.

The Cubs announced both moves on Thursday evening, after the deadline had passed.

Willi Castro:

Willi Castro is a 28-year-old utilityman who is better described as a switch-hitting super-utility guy. ESPN reported the trade.

With the Twins this year, Castro has played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field. As a hitter, Castro has a .245 batting average with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He was an All-Star for Minnesota in 2024.

According to reports, the Cubs sent Class AA pitchers Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong to Minnesota in return.

Taylor Rogers:

Rogers is a left-handed reliever from Pittsburgh, who joins the new-look Cubs bullpen. The Athletic first reported this move.

Rogers has a 2.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 33 innings pitched this season, and is on his second team in as many days.

Forty-eight hours ago, Rogers was a Cincinnati Red. He was traded, along with shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura, to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Now, he heads to Chicago.

In return, the Cubs sent outfielder Ivan Brethowr to the Pirates for Rogers.

What's next:

That's all for the Cubs. The deadline has passed, and they will now head into the second half of the MLB season with a new-look bullpen and needed bench help.

The final haul is:

Pitcher Michael Soroka

Reliever Andrew Kittredge

Reliever Taylor Rogers

And utlilityman Willi Castro

This might not be the splash that Cubs fans to see from the Cubs at the deadline, especially after Hoyer had talked about the fluctuating market just three weeks ago.

If this Cubs team wants to contend, they'll have to hope the returns of Javier Assad and Jameson Tallion from the injured list can lift the team over the hump. There's no question the acquisition of Soroka will deepen the starting rotation.

But, Kittredge and Rogers will be counted on to lift the bullpen as set-up men for closer Daniel Palencia.