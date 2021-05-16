Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs beat Detroit Tigers 5-1

By Dave Hogg
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1.

Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. 

He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. 

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. 

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

