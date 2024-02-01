Chicago Cubs mourn passing of clubhouse manager Tom 'Otis' Hellman, who was with the team for 4 decades

The Chicago Cubs are mourning the loss of a longtime member of the team's clubhouse.

Tom "Otis" Hellman died Wednesday night. He was a member of the Cubs organization for 41 years as Home Clubhouse Manager. He stayed in that role until 2022 when he was harmed Home Clubhouse Manager Emeritus.

"I am saddened by this loss," Cubs Executive Chariman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "I can’t think of another person more dedicated to this team and organization than Otis. He embodied the definition of caretaker looking after countless players, coaches and staff that called our clubhouse home throughout his 41 seasons.

Hellman's career in the MLB spanned 50 years, starting in 1974. He was an assistant clubhouse manager for the Cincinatti Reds before joining the Cubs in 1983.

He was named MLB Clubhouse Manager of the Year in 2016, which was voted on by his peers. Hellman was gifted a ring by Clubhouse Managers Association for his 50 years in baseball.

"He will forever be remembered as a beloved member of our family," Ricketts said in a statement.