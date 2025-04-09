Chicago Cubs place starting pitcher Justin Steele on IL, recall Ethan Roberts

The Chicago Cubs are putting a starting pitcher on the injured list just about three weeks into the regular season.

Justin Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list (IL) retroactive to April 8 with left elbow tendinitis, the team announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa.

Steele is coming off a gem of a pitching performance last Monday. He pitched 7.0 scoreless innings against the Rangers on Monday, striking out eight batters without walking anyone.

So far in 2025, Steele has a 3-1 record with a 4.76 ERA in four starts. He's struck out 21 and walked just five batters.

Last season, Steele landed on the injured list after he was the Cubs' Opening Day starter. He injured his hamstring against the Texas Rangers. In September 2024, Steele was placed on the injured list with left elbow tendinitis.

Roberts joins the Cubs after pitching 4.1 scoreless innings in three games this season with the Iowa Cubs. Roberts has recorded eight strikeouts and has yet to allow a walk.