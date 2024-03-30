Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs place Justin Steele on injured list after hamstring injury on opening day

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  March 30, 2024 3:03pm CDT
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Chicago Cubs have placed their opening day starter on the injured list after his first start.

Justin Steele, who left Thursday's game with a hamstring strain, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 29, the team announced Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-hander Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa.

Steele made it through 4.2 innings against the Rangers on Thursday before suffering his injury. He allowed one run on three hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Brown appeared in five Spring Training games for the Cubs in 2024 with two starts. He had a 1-0 record with a 0.64 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Last season in Triple-A, Brown went 6-8 with a 5.33 ERA  and 100 strikeouts in 15 starts, 22 games total.

