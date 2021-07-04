Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Cubs suffer their ninth straight loss at hands of Cincinnati Reds

By Mitch Stacy
Associated Press

Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win. 

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. 

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

 Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

