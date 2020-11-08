Chicago Fire eliminated from playoff contention after losing to New York City FC 4-3

Valentin Castellanos had a goal and an assist, Maximiliano Moralez had two assists, and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 4-3 on the final day of the MLS regular season.

NYCFC will play Orlando City in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Chicago, which is winless in its last six games, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Castellanos ran onto a misplayed ball by Chicago's Miguel Angel Navarro and tapped in a roller from near the spot for the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute.

