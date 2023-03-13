Chicago Fire receive approval for Near West Side facility

The Chicago Fire has scored a major goal, receiving HUD approval for their new performance center.

The team is set to break ground on the building this spring.

The $80 million facility has been met with some controversy since it is being built on Chicago Housing Authority land on the Near West Side.

As part of the long-term lease agreement, the Fire will finance the development of the multimillion-dollar facility and provide an $8 million community investment to be used for the rehabilitation and preservation of nearby CHA housing.

The team will also provide free sports programming for local youth.