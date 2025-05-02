Chicago Fire in talks with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne | Reports

The Chicago Fire are reportedly in the mix for one of the most productive and talented midfielders in the Premiere League.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is in talks with the Fire with a designated player contract and are considered the favorites to add him, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

What we know: De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City when the Premiere League season ends. He announced the impending split in April in an emotional social media post.

This will end De Bruyne's 10-year association with Man City, and he'll leave as one of the most highly regarded players of all time after scoring 189 goals during his time as one of the most decorated active players in the Premiere League.

"In the Premier League, he is one of the greatest midfielders ever to play in this country and I think in this club (there) is no doubt," City manager Pep Guardiola said, according to the AP. "His assists, his goals, his vision in the final third, that is so difficult to replace."

As he's departing Man City, ESPN is reporting De Bruyne is in talks with the Fire. The Fire have the means to land him.

Technically, Inter Miami CF owns his discovery rights, which is a system the MLS uses to prevent teams from bidding against another for a player's services. However, Miami has filled its maximum number of designated players with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Fire have only filled two spots. ESPN and The Athletic note the Fire's ambitious ownership in Joe Mansueto could help in the Fire's bid to land De Bruyne.

What we don't know: Although De Bruyne is linked to the Fire in multiple reports, he still has to decide what he wants to do. He could follow the likes of Messi and other former Premiere League stars to the MLS.

Or, he can return to the Premiere League or decide to take time away. He's still weighing all his options.

"I’m open for anything, anything, just because I have to look at the whole picture," De Bruyne said in April, according to The Athletic. "I’m looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family. I don’t know what that is, because it depends on when you speak to people and what they say about projects or something, like I said, I still feel like I can play at a good level, but then after I’ll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more."

Should De Bruyne decide to leave the MLS, Chicago might be where he ends up.