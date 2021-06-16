Chicago football is back! Bears announce return to in-person, full capacity games at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that fans would be allowed to return to Soldier Field at 100-percent capacity.

The team made the announcement on Twitter in the afternoon.

Fans were not allowed at Soldier Field last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state of Illinois and city of Chicago fully reopened June 11, which allows businesses and events to return to full capacity.

"Your patience and loyalty over the past 15 months is appreciated," Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips said in a letter to season ticket holders. "We are thankful and humbled by the unwavering passion you have shared with us. Once again, it's time to enjoy Bears football in-person!"

Phillips assured fans the Bears would do everything in their power to maintain a safe game day experience, which includes a deep clean of the stadium and hand sanitizer dispensers located throughout Soldier Field.

In addition, fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear facemasks. However, fans who are not vaccinated are encouraged to do so.

The team also announced that a limited number of fans would be able to attend training camp practices at Halas Hall this summer.

The Bears also plan to hold a Meijer Family Fest practice at Soldier Field on August 3.

