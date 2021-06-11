Chicago relishes in full reopening

Chicago is ready to return to being the "city that works" and the city that can be fully enjoyed this summer.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced that Chicago is the first big city be fully reopened.

Restaurant workers joined city officials to proclaim Chicago is in Phase 5 of the reopening plan, that all economic sectors are open without capacity restrictions. Masks are not required for vaccinated people in most cases, except in schools, hospitals and on public transportation, which includes rideshare services.

Lightfoot thanked the public for following safety and hygiene protocols.

The announcement was made outside Gibson’s Italia overlooking the Chicago River.

The hospitality and entertainment industries were hit especially hard but are ready to bounce back with the public’s support.

Lightfoot says Chicago has emerged from the darkness but Covid is still present. The city urges more people to get vaccinated.

