Chicago Marathon weekend kicks off with Health & Fitness Expo

Chicago is laced up and ready to race as Marathon weekend festivities get underway.

The Abbott Health & Fitness Expo opened its doors at McCormick Place on Thursday, marking the start of the weekend's events.

The expo boasts over 100 exhibitors offering a wide array of products and services, including apparel, footwear, food, technology, and fitness. Attendees can also look forward to an engaging schedule of talks by health and fitness experts.

What makes this event even more special is that it's not just for participants; it's also designed for spectators, friends, and families of the runners.

The expo will run for three days, with Friday and Saturday offering opportunities for everyone to explore and enjoy the expo's offerings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.