Red Stars set NWSL attendance record but fall to Bay FC 2-1 at Wrigley Field

Bay FC got goals from Kiki Pickett and Joelle Anderson to beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in front of a National Women's Soccer League single-game record of 35,038 fans at Wrigley Field on Saturday night.

Penelope Hocking volleyed in a deflected cross for her fourth goal of the season three minutes into stoppage time for Chicago (5-6-1).

Bay FC (4-8-0) took the lead in the 25th minute when a pass was deflected to Pickett at the top of the box and she sent a long shot into the right corner.

Anderson blocked a Red Stars clearance in the box that redirected into the goal in the 79th minute and celebrated by mimicking a home run swing.

It was the first NWSL match at the home of the Chicago Cubs, and the grounds crew had to cover much of the infield and foul territory with grass. Maybelle Blair, a pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, delivered the match ball to mark the occasion.

The Red Stars and Cubs have an ownership connection. Red Stars owner Laura Ricketts is a member of the Ricketts family, which has controlled the Cubs since 2009.

The previous attendance record was 34,130, set by the Seattle Reign in October 2023 for Megan Rapinoe's final regular-season home match.