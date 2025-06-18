Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, Cash App partner to open community basketball courts in Chicago

The Brief Angel Reese is one of the most recognizable sports icons in Chicago, who is entering her second year with the Chicago Sky. Reese has partnered with Cash App to renovate basketball courts at Oakwood Beach. Oakwood Beach is located on the South Side of Chicago.



Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese and the digital wallet application Cash App have partnered to bring basketball to Oakwood Beach.

Reese and Cash App unveiled community basketball courts in Oakwood Beach on Wednesday, as the two partnered with Project Backboard to renovate the courts, which are located on the South Side of Chicago.

According to a press release, the renovated basketball courts aim to empower girls and women through sports, education and financial literacy while also strengthening the community.

Project Backboard, according to its website, has a mission to "renovate public basketball courts and install large scale works of site-specific art on the surface in order to strengthen communities, improve park safety, encourage multi-generational play, and inspire people to think more critically and creatively about their environment."

"I’m so proud to partner with Cash App to give back to the city I’ve fallen in love with, in such a meaningful way," Reese said in a statement.

Cash App and Angel Reese unveil brand-new community basketball court in Oakwood Beach, renovated in partnership with Project Backboard. (Photo Credit: Emily Johnson)

The backstory:

This is the latest venture for Reese as she continues to make an impact across Chicago and beyond.

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has helped supercharge WNBA interest in Chicago.

After winning a national championship at LSU, Reese has starred in Chicago on and off the court. The Maryland native has brand sponsorship with Reebok, McDonald's, Reese’s, Beats and more as she entered her second year in Chicago. She was also the BET Sportswoman of the Year and was on the cover of Vogue magazine.

On the court for the Sky, Reese had a record-setting rookie season where she set a WNBA single-season record for rebounds, which was only eclipsed by Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson after Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Reese is also the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in a career, and recorded her first-career triple-double in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

What they're saying:

"This court is more than just a place to hoop, it’s a space where girls can see what’s possible for them on and off the court," Reese said in a statement. "I’m excited to work with Cash App to create more opportunities for the next generation of basketball players and leaders."

"At Cash App, we’re committed to driving real-world economic impact and building a future of community-driven financial empowerment–especially through sports," Cash App CMO Catherine Ferdon said in a statement. "Angel Reese embodies that mission. She’s unapologetically bold, transcending basketball to redefine what it means to be a cultural icon. We’re proud to partner with her in Chicago to uplift her fans and expand access for the next generation of girls to lead on and off the court."