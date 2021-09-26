Chicago Sky beat Minnesota Lynx 89-76

Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced attack with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game.

The Sky, who lost four of six coming into the playoffs, won with a 22-6 advantage in fast break points fueled by 11 steals.

They also dominated inside with a 37-29 rebound margin and made 19 of 20 free throws.

Chicago opens the best-of-five semifinals series at Connecticut on Tuesday. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sky.

Aerial Powers led Minnesota with 24 points.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

