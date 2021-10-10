Chicago Sky opens WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sky withstood Phoenix's fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists, helping Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix. Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.

