Chicago Sky to the United Center: Fans petition to move game against Fever, Caitlin Clark

After energizing the fan base with two first-round draft picks, the Chicago Sky fan base is trying to take that momentum to the next level.

An online petition is circulating to move the Sky's two home games against the Indiana Fever and No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark to the United Center.

The change.org petition, which was started on April 6, needs 500 signatures and currently has over 370 signatures.

"These games are already nearly sold out, and remaining and resale tickets are extremely expensive," the petition's description reads. "The United Center has more than double the capacity of the Sky's own Wintrust Arena. The Las Vegas Aces have already made a move like this for their game against the Fever this summer. This larger capacity would certainly draw Iowa fans and Alumni from all across the Midwest!"

The petition says moving to the United Center will allow for larger quantities of seats that will cost far less than at Wintrust Arena.

The idea is that more seats would allow for more Sky fans, Iowa fans, Indiana fans and basketball fans to see Caitlin Clark.

The median price for the Sky's game against the Fever on June 23 at Wintrust Arena is $600, according to Forbes.com.

The Las Vegas Aces have already made a similar move, relocating their game against the Fever on July 2 from Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay resort to T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces quickly filled up their 12,000-seat capacity at Michelob Ultra Arena due to a high amount of season ticket holders. Las Vegas has won back-to-back WNBA titles. T-Moble Arena has 8,000 additional seats, however. This will not only accommodate fans looking to watch Caitlin Clark, but it will give fans without season tickets a chance to see the Aces, too.