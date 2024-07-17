Chicago Sky trade guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun for players, draft capital

Marina Mabrey was a player the Chicago Sky wanted to build around under former head coach James Wade.

Mabrey is now on her way to Connecticut as the Sky traded her for two players and draft capital.

The Sky have acquired Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, the 2025 first round draft pick and the rights to swap 2026 first round pick from Connecticut.

"Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness and commitment to the community," Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league."

The Sky are sending the Sun a 2025-second round draft pick in the deal.

This trade alters the immediate future for the Sky, as their best 3-point shooter is now off the roster. It also alters their long-term future, acquiring a first-round pick in next year's draft.

In Banham and Jefferson, the Sky acquire two veterans to help their young core.

Banham is averaging 4.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 21 games this season.

Both Jefferson and Banham are also noted shooters, as Banham and Jefferson are career 36.9 and 39.6 percent shooters from 3-point range, respectively, in their careers.

The two will have the All-Star and Olympic break to mesh with the teams.

"We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season," Pagliocca said in a statement. "Adding another essential first round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year."