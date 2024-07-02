Chicago Sky's Angel Reese earns league-wide rookie honor after starring in the month of June

Add another accolade to Angel Reese's phenomenal rookie season.

The Chicago Sky star rookie was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month after a productive June.

Reese averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in 11 games in June.

She also surpassed double-digit rebounds in every game, and broke Candace Parker's single-season record for consecutive double-doubles. Reese broke the record with a free throw in the Sky's loss to the Lynx on Sunday.

"Just proud of her, proud of what she does," Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said on Sunday. "I’m sure she’ll say ‘the win was more important.’ She’s going to continue to do what she does, it’s who she is, she’s always going to come out and play hard and confident and give you everything that she has."

Sunday was also a banner day for her off the court, as Reese was named BET’s Sportswoman of the Year.

Reese's best game in June was undeniably her performance in the win over the Indiana Fever. Reese scored 25 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and firmly took over the fourth quarter. She could not be stopped.

Now, she adds a key accolade to her name as her case for WNBA Rookie of the Year grows.

"She’s the hardest person on herself," Weatherspoon said. "So proud of what she’s doing and what she’ll continue to do."