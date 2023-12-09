White Sox acquire catcher Max Stassi in trade with Braves

Max Stassi was traded from Atlanta to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, one day after the veteran catcher was acquired by the Braves in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox received Stassi and cash considerations from Atlanta in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training, and the team said on Sept. 9 that while he was capable of resuming baseball activities, he would miss the rest of the season because of a serious family medical issue.

Catcher Max Stassi of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on October 04, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Stassi has a .212 career average with 41 homers and 128 RBIs in 10 seasons with Houston (2013-19) and the Angels (2019-23).

The Braves acquired Stassi and infielder David Fletcher from the Angels on Friday for infielder Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas.

Stassi was selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2009 amateur draft. He was traded to the Astros in February 2013 as part of a five-player deal.