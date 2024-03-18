Chicago White Sox announce 2024 opening day starter after trading Dylan Cease

The Chicago White Sox traded their opening day starter last week in Dylan Cease. On Monday, the Sox picked their new starter.

The White Sox named pitcher Garrett Crochet their opening day starter. The team announced the move in a social media post.

In three years with the White Sox, Crochet has compiled a 2.71 ERA with three wins and seven losses.

Crochet was the White Sox's 11th-overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft coming out of the University of Tennessee. Crochet missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2022.

In 2023, Crochet appeared in 13 games and had an 0-2 record working his way back from surgery. In 2021, he appeared in 54 games, finishing the season with a 3-5 record and a 2.82 ERA.

Following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Cease's departure and Michael Kopech's move to the bullpen, Crochet is now in line for an elevated role in 2024.

That role seems to be solidified in the starting lineup.