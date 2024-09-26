Chicago White Sox announce a multiyear deal for analyst Steve Stone

The Chicago White Sox have locked up the other half of their broadcasting crew.

The Sox announced Thursday they've inked baseball analyst Steve Stone to a multiyear deal. Stone also announced the deal on the air during the Sox's series finale against the Angels of Anaheim.

Stone's analysis will move over to the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and work with White Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen.

"I wanted to sign a long-term contract that would ensure I will spend the rest of my career with the Chicago White Sox," Stone said in a statement. "I have spent almost the entirety of my time in baseball in Chicago, first as a player and now as a broadcaster."

The 2025 baseball season will be Stone's 18th.

CHSN will be the new TV home for the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox when it launches on October 1, and Stone will start his 18th season calling Sox games during the first regular-season White Sox telecast on March 27, 2025, against the Angels.

"Steve is recognized as one of the best in the business, and we are so fortunate to have the White Sox be his home," White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. "His expertise and presence in the booth add depth and knowledge to every broadcast. Steve is treasured by White Sox fans, and we look forward to many more seasons of the iconic Steve Stone on the White Sox broadcast."

The release announcing the deal also says Stone will be working a more limited game schedule in 2025.

"Throughout all this time, I have viewed the White Sox as my family, and I just want to spend my days with the people who I consider to be members of my family," Stone said in a statement.