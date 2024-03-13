Chicago White Sox trading pitcher Dylan Cease to the Padres for 4 minor league players | Reports

After months of speculation on the trade block, the Chicago White Sox have reportedly traded Dylan Cease.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday evening the Sox are trading Cease to the San Diego Padres for a plethora of minor league prospects.

Cease was set to enter the season as the White Sox ace.

According to Passan, the deal is being finalized.

Later Wednesday evening, it was reported the Sox are receiving outfielder Samuel Zavala, right-handed reliever Steven Wilson and right-handed pitchers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte in the deal.

Manager Pedro Grifol tabbed Cease as the Sox's opening day starter in January. Yesterday, he wasn't sure if that would still be the case.

"I don’t know. I mean, how am I supposed to know that?" Grifol told reporters on Tuesday at Spring Training. "I don’t know what’s going to happen out there. I don’t know where other teams are, what their urgency is."

Cease was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022 after pitching to a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA. Even though Cease's ERA leapt to 4.58 in 2023, he was still expected to be one of the more attractive trade prospects this offseason.

Now, Cease will join a Padres rotation that includes former Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish.