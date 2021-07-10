Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox beat Baltimore Orioles 8-3

By Patrick Stevens
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 for their fourth straight win. 

Chicago has won nine of its last 12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019, its longest streak against Baltimore since winning eight straight in 1989-90. 

The White Sox have outscored the Orioles 38-11 in six games this season. 

Baltimore has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July. Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

