Chicago White Sox beat Boston Red Sox 5-1

Yermin Mercedes opened Chicago's three-run fourth inning with a long home run and the White Sox completed a sweep of their split-admission doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory.

Nick Madrigal had two hits and drove in two runs for Chicago, which climbed back to .500.

Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch in the opener and Dallas Keuchel pitched five solid innings in a 3-2 victory.

The teams play the series finale Monday morning in Boston's annual Patriots' Day Game with a scheduled 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

