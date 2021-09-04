Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City Royals 10-7

By AP Reporter
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Yasmani Grandal went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox built a big lead and then held off Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 10-7. 

Perez hit two homers, including his 40th of the season, and drove in five runs. 

His homer total is second in the majors -- Shohei Ohtani of the Angels hit his 43rd on Saturday night. 

Luis Robert homered and tied a career high with four hits for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who led 9-3 in the fifth inning.

