Chicago White Sox beat Oakland A's 10-2 for 4th straight win

Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against the team that cut him last month and the Chicago White Sox got 20 hits, beating the Oakland Athletics 10-2 for their fourth straight win.

A.J. Pollack and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn and the surging White Sox win for the ninth time in 11 games.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A's starter Adrian Martinez was tagged for 14 hits in just 3 2/3 innings.

The Athletics lost their fifth in a row.

Andrus signed with Chicago after the A's released him in mid-August and returned to haunt his former team.

He is 6 for 15 with two home runs through the first three games of the series.

