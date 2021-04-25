Chicago White Sox beat Texas Rangers 8-4

Michael Kopech struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 for their season-high fourth straight win.

Kopech continued to impress after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run, on a homer by David Dahl, and four hits without allowing a walk in a career-high 87 pitches.

Kopech filled in for ace Lucas Giolito, who cut his finger while opening a bottle.

GET CHICAGO WHITE SOX STORIES ON THE FOX 32 APP