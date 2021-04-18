Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch, Dallas Keuchel pitched five solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in the opener of a split-admission doubleheader.

Yasmani Grandal had an RBI double and Yoan Moncada drove in a run with a single for the White Sox, who had lost three straight.

It was just the second loss in the last 12 for the Red Sox, who wore their yellow-and-blue City Series uniforms for the second straight game.

Kike Hernandez homered around the right-field foul pole for Boston, which entered the day with a majors' most seven come-from-behind victories.