White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. secures first Silver Slugger Award in stellar 2023 season

article

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. secured his first American League Silver Slugger Award following an exceptional 2023 season.

He batted .264/.315/.542 with 36 doubles, one triple, 38 home runs, and 80 RBI in 145 games. This performance earned him a place in the top ten for several American League offensive categories.

Robert Jr. is the first White Sox center fielder to receive the Silver Slugger Award.

He expressed his gratitude for the honor and outlined his aspirations to attain further baseball accolades, with winning a World Series ring as his ultimate goal.

"I feel very happy and humbled to win this award. This is the result of all the hard work that I did in preparation for this past season," said Robert Jr. "My goal is to win every single award that exists in baseball, but the biggest one, my biggest goal is to win a World Series ring, to be a World Series Champion."

Robert Jr.'s exceptional season saw him set multiple career highs, and his recognition places him among a select group of White Sox outfielders and Cuban-born players who have received the Silver Slugger Award.