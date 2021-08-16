White Sox place outfielder Adam Engel on injured list

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

The AL Central leaders begin a four-game series against Oakland on Monday night.

The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Engel is batting .248 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 33 games.

Adam Engel of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of the game at Target Field on August 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wright, 31, is looking for his first big league appearance since 2019. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox on Dec. 24.

The 6-foot-6 Wright is 7-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts with Charlotte this year. He is 10-12 with a 6.00 ERA in 110 major league games with Baltimore and Seattle.

Burr has made 19 appearances with Chicago this year, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Foster pitched the ninth inning in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees, surrendering Luke Voit’s two-run homer. After making an impressive major league debut in 2020, Foster is 2-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 31 games with the White Sox this season.

Burdi, 26, was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft. He is 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in 14 major league games.