Chicago White Sox rally to beat Kansas City Royals 4-3

By John Jackson
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed Jose Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. 

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. 

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoan Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. 

Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve. 

