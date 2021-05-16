Chicago White Sox rally to beat Kansas City Royals 4-3

Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed Jose Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoan Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center.

Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

