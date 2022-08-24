Chicago White Sox release 2023 regular season schedule

The Chicago White Sox released the club's 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday.

Opening Day for the Sox is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at Houston.

The club will then host the San Francisco Giants in the home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 3.

The Wintrust Crosstown Series vs. the Chicago Cubs include a pair of two-game matchups, the team said.

The first matchup will be July 25 and July 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The second matchup will be Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at Wrigley Field.

All 30 clubs will play one another for the first time in MLB history starting with the 2023 regular season.

The 2023 schedule is subject to change, and finalized game times will be released prior to next season, the club said.

For more information on ticket packages, go to whitesox.com/seasontickets .

The full schedule can be found below.