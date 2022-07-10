Chicago White Sox score 2 unearned runs in 8th to beat Detroit Tigers 4-2

Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 for their second straight win.

Pollock's hit got past the reach of second baseman Jonathan Schoop to score Luis Robert from second and put Chicago ahead 3-2. Eloy Jimenez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak.

Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Liam Hendriks tossed a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

