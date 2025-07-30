Chicago White Sox send outfielder Austin Slater to AL contender

The Chicago White Sox have made one of their first big moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

They're sending a veteran outfielder signed this past offseason to an AL contender.

What we know:

The Sox announced they have traded outfielder Austin Slater to the New York Yankees for a minor-league pitcher Wednesday morning. ESPN and YES Network both reported the trade.

Slater signed a one-year deal with the White Sox this offseason, and has a .244 batting average in 131 plate appearances. He was seen as an inexpensive rental for a team needing outfield depth, and the Yankees moved.

The White Sox acquired Gage Ziehl in the trade. Ziehl is a right-handed pitcher in the Yankees organization who has pitched in the Single A and Double A levels this season.

According to the trade announcement by the White Sox, Ziehl was rated as the No. 18 prospect in the Yankees organization by MLB.com. He has a 5-4 record with a 4.15 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 16 games between Class A Tampa, Class AA Somerset and Class A Hudson Valley this season.

What's next:

The Sox are expected to make more moves before Thursday's trade deadline.

Pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. are expected to be dealt before the deadline, and scouts have been paying close attention to Houser's starts and Robert's at-bats.

It remains to be seen what the return will be for those two players, but the White Sox will most likely accept a package of prospects that aligns with where they are at this stage of the rebuild.