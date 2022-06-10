White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends controversial call

A highly questionable call by Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has some fans asking whether it’s time for him to take the bench.

An intentional walk ordered by La Russa has garnered a lot of scrutiny from critics both locally and nationally, with some even calling for the 77-year-old Sox manager to be fired.

What many had predicted as a great year for the White Sox has unfortunately gotten off to a slow start, especially after Thursday night’s controversial call.

La Russa’s decision to intentionally walk Los Angeles Dodgers batter Tre Turner in the sixth inning resulted in a three-run homerun. The Dodgers defeated the Sox 11-9.

Turner already had two strikes against him, but the Hall of Fame coach apparently wanted a lefty versus lefty matchup.

After the game, La Russa defended his decision telling reporters he was playing the percentages.

Critics however said this isn't the first bad call by La Russa.

"We focus too much on the result versus the actual of process and I think the process here is weird. Like, it's just bizarre to me that all of a sudden in his head, he realized that in a one and two count, Tre Turner is a good hitter. There's no way he had that thought," said sports analyst Mark Carman.

"I just think he looked at first base open, let's do this despite the count. I think Tony's a really smart man, but I don’t think he's that smart in the moment."

There still remains a lot of optimism about Friday night's game when the Sox face off against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.