Chicago White Sox trade CF Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets for 2 players, including the brother of a NL MVP

After what has seemed like years of rumors, the Chicago White Sox have traded Luis Robert Jr.

The Sox sent Robert to the New York Mets for two prospects, the team announced late Tuesday evening. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal

Big picture view:

Robert Jr. was one of the centerpieces of the last contending core the White Sox put together. Now, he'll be heading to the Mets as they try and put together a contending team.

In return, Passan reported the Sox are receiving infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley.

There was speculation that Robert would be dealt at the 2025 trade deadline, but the White Sox opted to keep him.

"I know that my teammates want me to be here," Robert Jr. told reporters after the 2025 trade deadline passed. "I'm happy to be there with them. I've been here for a long time now and I think everyone knows me, everybody feels comfortable around me. And I feel comfortable around the guys here. I think its a good match."

The White Sox picked up his $20 million club option for the 2026. Now with the Mets, Robert has another $20 million club option with a $2 million buyout the Mets could pick up in the 2027 season. He'll be a free agent after that.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz didn't deal Robert at the trade deadline last summer and said he felt the star centerfielder could fit into the new White Sox core that began emerging in the second half of the 2025 season.

"You look at some of our young players who are beginning to thrive at the Major-League level," Getz said. "I think Luis is part of that."

"We believe in Luis Robert Jr."

Now, the Sox move on from Robert for a player that's been one of their best assets since joining the team and becoming key figure in their playoff runs in 2020 and 2021.

By the numbers:

Robert spent six career seasons with the White Sox from 2020-25.

In those six seasons and 577 games, he slashed .259/.313/.455. He recorded 565 hits with 115 doubles, two triples, 102 home runs, 298 RBI, 318 runs scored and 102 stolen bases.

He won a Gold Glove in 2020. He was also named an American League All-Star and won a Louisville Sliver Slugger Award in 2023.

In return for Robert, the White Sox received Luisangel Acuña, who spent time with the Mets and AAA Syracuse. Acuña played in 95 games for the Mets, batting .234 with seven doubles, eight RBI, 30 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. The 23-year-old is the younger brother of Braves star Ronald Acuña.

Pauley comes to the Sox as a 22-year-old pitching prospect. He spent his 2025 season with Class A St. Lucie, making three starts. He did not record a decision, but did have a 2.08 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and three strikeouts. He was selected by the Mets in the 12th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of Harvard University