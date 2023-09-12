Chicagoland Speedway revs up for Super Motocross World Championship

After three years of closure, Chicagoland Speedway is making a grand return, with crews working diligently to prepare for the Super Motocross World Championship playoff race.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 witnessed a massive operation involving dump trucks and bulldozers, delivering a staggering 40 million pounds of dirt – equivalent to 750 truckloads – to transform the venue back into its former glory.

The upcoming dirt bike racing event is expected to draw a crowd of around 40,000 enthusiastic fans, marking the first major event since the speedway's closure in 2019.

Bill Harris, the operations manager, provided an exclusive look behind the scenes, emphasizing the immense task at hand.

"It’s a lot. This has been a lot of dirt already, but they’re not even a third of the way done," he said.

Get ready for the race, set to kick off this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.