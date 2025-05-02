Chris Flexen brought up to majors by Chicago Cubs after spending last season with White Sox

Chris Flexen was brought up to the major leagues by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday after signing a minor league contract in February and making five minor league starts.

What we know: Chicago selected the contract of the 30-year-old right-hander from Iowa, optioned left-handed reliever Tom Cosgrove to the Triple-A farm team and transferred right-hander Javier Assad, who has a strained left oblique, to the 60-day injured list.

Flexen joined the NL Central leader after spending last season with the crosstown White Sox, who set a post-1900 record with 121 losses. He has a $1.5 million salary in the major leagues with the Cubs and can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings: $250,000 each for 50, 75, 100 and 125.

"I looked at it as an opportunity to pitch," Flexen said. "We had our struggles. It was a tough season, but I made a lot of great relationships there. Now I’m looking forward to being in Chicago again."

What it means for the Cubs: Flexen likely be used in middle and long relief after going 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA in five starts with Iowa. He was 3-15 with a 4.95 ERA in 30 starts and three relief appearances last year for the White Sox, leading the team with 160 innings.

"I’m really excited to be here," Flexen said. "Chicago fans are great and I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like on the other side."