Coby White scores career-high 44 points in the Bulls’ 125-123 victory over the Magic

Coby White dropped a career-high 44 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Orlando Magic 125-123 on Thursday night.

What we know:

White was on fire from beyond the arc, hitting 7 of 15 3-pointers, and scored the Bulls’ final nine points, including two layups, a dunk, and a clutch 3-pointer.

Josh Giddy added 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Tre Jones chipped in 20 points. Orlando was paced by Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony, who each scored 20.

The Magic, who have now lost five straight, struggled from deep, shooting just 9 of 33 from 3-point range.

Takeaways:

Bulls: Despite a roster hit by injuries, the Bulls erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, improving their road record to 14-16.

Magic: Orlando finished a rough 1-6 homestand, with three consecutive losses to teams below .500.

Key moment:

With 2:18 left, White drained a 3-pointer after a steal by him and Jones just 28 seconds apart, giving Chicago a 123-121 lead.

Key stat :

The Magic shot just 27.3% from 3-point range, going 9 of 33.

Up next:

Both teams hit the court again Saturday night. The Bulls face Miami, while the Magic head to Milwaukee.