A back up QB, and 6-6 WR: Chicago Bears standouts from Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The bad news is the Hall of Fame Game got rained out after two and a half quarters.

The good news is we still got two and a half quarters of Chicago Bears football in.

The Bears got through the first game of the new kickoff rules, as well as three different quarterbacks under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Here are the players that stood out to us through two and a half quarters of football in Canton, Ohio.

Collin Johnson

Collin Johnson has impressed in practice. He's made catches all over the field.

On Thursday, he translated that to a preseason setting.

Johnson caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. One of his targets was ruled a catch, but the Texans challenged it and it was ruled incomplete.

"It's too bad he didn't catch that one," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. "Outstanding."

Johnson is competing in a stacked receiver room. Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Tyler Scott are all ahead of him. But, Johnson did himself some favors on Thursday in Canton.

"Guy with that much size, great release ability and when you get him in press coverage you can make all kinds of throws, he has the size advantage," Bears quarterback Rypien said.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Collin Johnson #80 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass against Mike Ford Jr. #4 of the Houston Texans during the first half of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in

Brett Rypien

Speaking of Rypien, he was precise on Thursday.

Rypien completed 11 of his 15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He showed solid control of Waldron's offense, and was mobile in the pocket without sacrificing accuracy.

Specifically for Rypien, who's trying to stick on the Bears' roster, it was some retribution.

"This one meant a lot for me tonight," Rypien said. "When you put in the work and it shows, it feels good."

Tommy Sweeney

Sweeney matched Johnson with three receptions on the night. He recorded 47 receiving yards, and had a touchdown to go with it.

He also had a great heads-up play.

Sweeney fumbled the football after his first catch, but had enough presence of mind to get back on top of the ball.

His touchdown catch was a wide-open reception on a seam route.

Bryan Cowart

The lone sack on the night went to Cowart. It was one of his two tackles for loss on Thursday.

He also had a forced fumble.

Leon Jones

Jones had a tackle, but more impressively had two pass break ups.

The rookie from Arkansas State made a solid impression.