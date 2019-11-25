Collins carries South Florida over Loyola of Chicago 66-55

David Collins had 21 points as South Florida beat Loyola of Chicago 66-55 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

USF held Loyola without a basket for nearly 11 minutes down the stretch to complete the second-half comeback. Loyola closed out the game missing its final eight shots, while committing five turnovers, and the Bulls took advantage by going on a 16-2 run with Collins scoring six points and Laquincy Rideau four during the surge.

Rideau had 17 points for South Florida (3-2). Justin Brown added 11 points.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-3). Tate Hall added 10 points.