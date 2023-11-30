Corey Perry releases statement after Chicago Blackhawks cut ties over 'unacceptable conduct'

Corey Perry released a statement on Thursday after the Chicago Blackhawks cut ties with him earlier this week over "unacceptable conduct."

The team said Tuesday in a statement that an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and club policies "intended to promote professional and safe work environments." Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal would be terminated as long as he cleared on Wednesday.

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant these actions.

"As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting or the findings," general manager Kyle Davidson said Tuesday.

"However, I do want to be very clear on this point. This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate and frankly it’s disgusting."

On Thursday, Perry spoke out in a statement released to the media.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainer, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down.

As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this had had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am deeply sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.

I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believe in me throughout my career.

Once again, I am deeply sorry."

Corey Perry #94 of the Chicago Blackhawks stretches on the ice prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on October 30, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have revamped many of their policies and reporting procedures since an October 2021 report detailed how the organization badly mishandled a player’s allegations that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run.

In the wake of the scandal, the franchise’s top leaders have talked repeatedly about the culture within the organization. While Davidson repeatedly declined to offer any specifics on what happened with Perry, he touched on its connection to the franchise’s ongoing work.

"I think more than anything, it reinforced the resolve we have to change the culture and make sure we’re doing the right things and upholding our values and making sure that we continue to build a culture of accountability," he said.

Asked if new reporting processes for misconduct made a difference in this case, Davidson responded: "I believe so."

Perry hasn’t played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 19. He was scratched for Chicago’s past three games before Tuesday night’s matchup with Seattle.

Davidson said the team learned about an issue involving Perry while it was in Columbus a week ago. The GM said he met with the players on Tuesday to inform them of the decision to cut ties with Perry.

Davidson also said he has been in contact with the NHL and NHL players’ association.

"The league was understanding of the situation, as was the players’ union," he said. "All parties were informed, but again it was a team incident."

The 38-year-old Perry was acquired in a June trade with Tampa Bay. He then agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks.

An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.

The Blackhawks brought in Perry and fellow forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to surround No. 1 pick Connor Bedard with experienced players who could show the 18-year-old center the ropes in professional hockey. Perry is on his way out of the organization after 16 games, while Hall is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Chicago got some help Tuesday night, sending a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft to Vancouver for veteran forward Anthony Beauvillier. The 26-year-old Beauvillier has two goals and six assists in 22 games this season.

Beauvillier, a first-round selection in the 2015 draft, was traded from the Islanders to the Canucks in the Bo Horvat deal in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.