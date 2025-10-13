Jake Moody, A: Grading the Chicago Bears vs. the Washington Commanders

Here’s how we grade the Bears in their rainy Monday Night Football thriller vs. the Commanders.

Jake Moody

Off the practice squad and into Bears lore.

Jake Moody shakes off a blocked field goal to walk off the Commanders.

Grade: A+

Bears offense

The Bears held a 13-0 lead in the first half. Their run game came alive against the stout Commanders’ defensive line. It was a sign the Bears’ running game could be something when they come together as a unit, following through on what Johnson said this week about improving the run game.

But, after taking the 13-0 lead, the Bears were outscored 24-3. They were also 1 of 6 on third down heading into the fourth quarter.

They also missed on a fourth-and-one pass when they could have run for it. Caleb Williams bobbled a snap that went wide and high that made the Bears settle for a field goal. That field goal was blocked.

The offense had a touchdown called back with an iffy illegal formation. But, the picked it back up in the fourth quarter with a 55-yard touchdown by D’Andre Swift. They had a lick back in them, but they needed some momentum in the third quarter well before that.

It was another inconsistent day for the offense.

They still drove down to set up a game-winning field goal.

Grade: C

Bears defense

Coming out of the gate with two turnovers, the Bears’ defense set the tone.

They needed to force another, though. The Commanders’ offense was too good to keep down for too long.

Washington took a 17-16 lead after Jayden Daniels hit Luke McCaffrey for a wide-open touchdown. The defense then cracked again with multiple big plays on the next drive after the Bears had a field goal blocked.

The defense looked so good, but got diced up by Daniels in the second half. The Commanders caught on to the aggressive style they had.

The key play was the third down and 13 in the fourth quarter. The Bears dropped seven into coverage. Daniels’ short pass to Jeremy McNichols went for 15 on a play that would have been stopped.

Still, they pounced on a botched handoff when the Commanders gave them an opportunity.

Grade: C

Caleb Williams

In another homecoming for Williams. He put on a show. It wasn’t perfect, and the Bears didn’t help him out with drops.

Williams still had the Bears within a score in the fourth quarter. The defense got a third turnover. Williams had the ball with three minutes to go.

He drove the Bears into field goal range down two, needing three to win it. The Bears got it done with Williams at the helm.

Grade: A

Montez Sweat

There have been plenty expecting more from the Bears’ top pass rusher.

He might not have had a sack, but he had a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Those are also the kind of plays Sweat is paid for.

Sweat showed up against his former team.

Grade: B

Ben Johnson

The Bears were 1-6 in games immediately after the bye week in the last six seasons under Matt Eberflus and Matt Nagy. In fact, the Bears are 1-10 in their last 11 games after the bye week. Naturally, there were wonders how Johnson would look in his first post-bye week game.

His first game was a solid sign. His team came out supercharged. The Bears were in front, but just like their first game of the season on Monday Night Football, they faded.

The Bears also had double-digit penalties.

Grade: C