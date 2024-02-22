Free Cubs tickets given away across Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are giving away 2,024 free tickets Thursday at various locations around Chicago.

Starting at 8 a.m., fans can find the tickets at different spots around the city that have the giant Cubs "C" on them. The tickets will be good for various games throughout the regular season at Wrigley Field.

Follow the Cubs social media accounts for more details and clues.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Cubs will host the White Sox tomorrow for their first spring training game in Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.