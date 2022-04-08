Cubs game against Brewers postponed due to weather

The Chicago Cubs' game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to bad weather, the team announced Friday morning.

The game, which was originally scheduled for a 1:20 p.m. start, will be made up on May 30 as the second game of a split doubleheader.

The Cubs were coming fresh off a 5-4 victory on Opening Day behind three hits from Ian Happ.

A snow and rain mix dominated the Chicago area has forecast Friday with temperatures hovering near freezing.

With Friday’s postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are slated to go on Saturday now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.